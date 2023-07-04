Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LUCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 250,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,449. Innovative Eyewear has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

