INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 2%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.30). 72,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 439,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.28).

INSPECS Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,708.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89.

Insider Activity

In other INSPECS Group news, insider Christopher Hancock bought 4,508 shares of INSPECS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,327.68 ($5,492.68). Company insiders own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

