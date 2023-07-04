Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ILAG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,753. Intelligent Living Application Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

