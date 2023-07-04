Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Inuvo to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Trading Up 2.3 %

Inuvo stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

