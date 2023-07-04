Invesco Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:VBF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 23,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.