Invesco Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:VBF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 23,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

