Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 79,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,421. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

