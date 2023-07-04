Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance
PGJ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 27,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,685. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
