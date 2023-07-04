Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJFree Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 27,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,685. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

