Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 27,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,685. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

