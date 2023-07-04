Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

