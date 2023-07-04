Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
