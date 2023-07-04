Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 50,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,046. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.