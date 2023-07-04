Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

