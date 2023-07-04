Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,432,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,716,468. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

