Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,263. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.