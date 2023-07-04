Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 40,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,263. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

