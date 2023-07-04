Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 481,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,146. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

