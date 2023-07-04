Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. 4,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,577. The company has a market capitalization of $449.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $99.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.53.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

