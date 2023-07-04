Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IIM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 35,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,538. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

