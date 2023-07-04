IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $3,559,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $111,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.07. 462,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average is $207.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

