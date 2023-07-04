iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4986 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. 56,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $66.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

