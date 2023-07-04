iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 93,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,024. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $691.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Sentinus LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.