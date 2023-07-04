iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 5,676,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after buying an additional 1,498,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 525,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,272,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,296. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.