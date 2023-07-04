iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3856 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 242,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,296. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.