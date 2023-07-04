iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 235,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

