iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,487,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 5,012,095 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

