iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,102,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

