iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 10.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $37,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 206,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after buying an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.76. 305,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

