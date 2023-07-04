iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

IUSG stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

