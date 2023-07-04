iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGIH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

