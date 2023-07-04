iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Plans $0.47 Dividend

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $93.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

