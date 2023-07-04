iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Announces Dividend of $0.56

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5613 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH remained flat at $83.77 during trading on Tuesday. 9,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

