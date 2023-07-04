iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) to Distribute Dividend of $0.13 on July 11th

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGBH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 7,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,752. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,617,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

