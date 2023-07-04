iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS EFV opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.