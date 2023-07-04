iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Reduced by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS MTUM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,413 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.