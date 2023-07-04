iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

