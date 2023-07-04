iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 883,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

