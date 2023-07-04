iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. 2,914,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,785. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

