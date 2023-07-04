iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 588,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,996. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.