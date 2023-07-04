iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLDFree Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

BYLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 3,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,795. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

