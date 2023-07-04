iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 3,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,795. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

