Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.17% of Itron worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Itron by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

