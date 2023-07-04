Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.44. 903,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $746.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.51. The firm has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

