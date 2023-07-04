Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 588,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

