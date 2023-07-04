Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 133,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.37 and its 200-day moving average is $496.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

