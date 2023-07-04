Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 13,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 72.9% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

