Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,629 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 1,537,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

