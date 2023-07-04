Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CCI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

