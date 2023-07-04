Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.80. 402,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,569. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.91. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $429.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.