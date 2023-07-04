James Hambro & Partners Acquires 137,973 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

SCHW opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

