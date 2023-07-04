James Hambro & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

