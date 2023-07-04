James Hambro & Partners Invests $13.89 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,000. Progressive makes up 1.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

