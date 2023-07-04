JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JanOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 4,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,340. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 300.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

About JanOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

